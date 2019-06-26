English
    Kabir Singh Success Celebration: Shahid Kapoor KISSES Mira Rajput; Shakes A Leg With Ishaan Khatter

    Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh' is having a blockbuster run at the box office. Despite receiving flak from a certain section for 'misogyny' and 'toxic masculinity', the film continues to smash all records at the box office.

    Basking in the commercial success of his latest film, a happy Shahid Kapoor is spending some quality time with his family and making sure that his fans get a glimpse of all the fun. Yesterday, his wife Mira Rajput shared an adorable boomerang video which will make you go 'aww' all the way.

    I got sunshine, on a cloudy day ☀️❤️

    Sunshine Diaries

    In the video, Shahid is seen kissing Mira on her cheek in the video. She captioned it as, "I got sunshine, on a cloudy day."

    Get, Set, Party!

    Mira also posted a funny video of Shahid and Ishaan Khatter shaking a leg and captioned it as, Aaj ki party inki taraf se."

    Throwback Tales

    Earlier, Shahid had posted this goofy picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "These weekend numbers got us all like #kabirsingh."

    In the picture, while Kiara and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are all smiles, the actor is seen making some cute faces.

    On The Other Hand,

    A Mumbai-based doctor recently filed a complaint against the makers of Kabir Singh alleging that the movie portrayed doctors in a bad way.

    Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu cult film 'Arjun Reddy'. The film revolves around a surgeon who hits the bottle and ends up on the path of self-destruction after a messy break-up with his lady love.

    Kabir Singh: Doctor Files Complaint Against Makers; Demands To Stop The Film's Screenings

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
