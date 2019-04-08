Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is A Rebel On Steroids! Watch Here

The teaser of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor is out and the actor is a rebel on steroids who doesn't give two hoots about society or himself for that matter. From drinking alcohol non-stop to being heart-broken and creating ruckus all over the streets, the teaser shows a scorned surgeon Shahid Kapoor tread the wrong path. Shahid Kapoor tweeted the teaser with the caption, ''I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is ME ! #kabirsingh.''

Watch the teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh below...

It's such an amazing teaser, right? Shahid Kapoor has absolutely killed it with this one and his persona looks thrilling than ever before. Kabir Singh is a remake of the South Indian film Arjun Reddy which released in 2017 and was a superhit at the box office. We're sure that even Kabir Singh will end up being a blockbuster as the Bollywood audience will be taken aback with a new storyline like this.

Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and the movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.

