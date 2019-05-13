Kabir Singh Trailer Out Now: Shahid Kapoor Is No Less Brilliant Than Vijay Deverakonda

Kabir Singh Trailer Reaction: Shahid Kapoor | Kiara Advani | FilmiBeat

Finally, the much awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is out and it's just mind blowing. Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun reddy is every bit rebellious and Shahid's chemistry with Kiara Advani is so on point. Those, who have already watched Arjun Reddy, will relate and each and every frame of the trailer, while those who haven't will love to see Shahid's ruthless avatar!

The film chronicles an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover gets married. The trailer is every bit impressive and one can totally root for Shahid! The actor has left no stones unturned to do justice with the remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer and we're eagerly waiting for Vijay's reaction.

Earlier, speaking of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Shahid had said, "The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme."

"The honesty of the film connected with the audience. Otherwise for a film like that, there would be a limited audience. But it was loved across the board. The idea is to do it all over again."

The film is scheduled to release on June 21.