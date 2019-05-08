Kabir Singh Trailer To Be Out On This Date; Shahid Kapoor Drops A New Poster

Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh new poster released: Check Out Here |FilmiBeat

Ever since it was announced that Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy' would be remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, there has been a lot of buzz and anticipation around this film. Later when the makers released the teaser of the film, fans went gaga over it and it even impressed 'Baahubali' star Prabhas who called up Shahid to congratulate him.

Now, the wait is finally over as the official trailer of the film will be unveiled on May 13. Shahid made the official announcement on Twitter by sharing a brand new poster of the movie where we get a glimpse of his transformation from a jilted lover to an alcoholic.

The actor tweeted, "Trailer out on 13th May! #KabirSingh @Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @TSeries @Cine1Studios @KabirSinghMovie."

When asked about comparisons between Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Shahid earlier said in an interview, "Vijay Devarakonda was spectacular in the film. If you ask me, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are cousins; they are not the same person."

Speaking about the characterisation of his role, he further added,"The family and upbringing of the character has changed. However, we have retained the fundamental energy of the character. We are trying to make it raw. The role required latent rage as the protagonist is full of angst. It wasn't easy to internalize that rage."

Kiara Advani who reprises Shalini Pandey's role in the Hindi remake too had opened up about her role and said, "I think the film chose me it was in my destiny. I had watched the original (Arjun Reddy) and absolutely loved it. It just so happened that the director saw my performance in Dhoni and met me. Sandeep (Vanga) sir was the one who saw Preeti in me."

She further added, "It's a challenging character because we come from such different backgrounds but then love is universal and the way my character deals with her relationship is something I could relate to. I'm just lucky to have Sandeep sir direct me and guide me to portray and live this character while we shoot."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21.

