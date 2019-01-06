English
 »   »   »  Kader Khan Struggled To Even Kiss His Son During His Last Days As His Hands Were Weak & Shaking

By
    Kader Khan breathed his last on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. He was buried on January 3 at the Meadowvale cemetery in Canada and all his near and dear ones were present to bid a final goodbye. Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz recalled his father's last days and said that he was so weak that he couldn't even kiss him even thoughhe tried very hard, as his hands were weak and shaking.

    Kader Khan Would Always Help People In Trouble

    "He wasn't a materialistic person. He was everything to me. Whoever was in trouble, he would go and comfort him and talk to him. He would always tell me to be a bridge between people. Now we only have his words left," said Sarfaraz to Bollywood Direct.

    He Could Not Even Kiss Me During His Last Days

    "He would teach those who did not behave well, as if they were his sons. He did not want to be a burden on anyone. His hands used to shake, and in his last moments, he struggled to kiss me when I asked, but couldn't."

    Upset With The Film Industry

    Sarfaraz, after the death of his father, gave out statements against Govinda for not bothering to even call and ask how is the family doing and lashed out against him for giving statements to the media as if he deeply cares.

    RIP Kader Khan

    Kader Khan will deeply be missed and we hope and pray that his family members will find the courage and strength during these difficult times.

    Read more about: kader khan govinda
    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
