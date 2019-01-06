 »   »   »  Kader Khan Struggled To Even Kiss His Son During His Last Days As His Hands Were Weak & Shaking

Kader Khan Would Always Help People In Trouble

"He wasn't a materialistic person. He was everything to me. Whoever was in trouble, he would go and comfort him and talk to him. He would always tell me to be a bridge between people. Now we only have his words left," said Sarfaraz to Bollywood Direct.

He Could Not Even Kiss Me During His Last Days

"He would teach those who did not behave well, as if they were his sons. He did not want to be a burden on anyone. His hands used to shake, and in his last moments, he struggled to kiss me when I asked, but couldn't."

Upset With The Film Industry

Sarfaraz, after the death of his father, gave out statements against Govinda for not bothering to even call and ask how is the family doing and lashed out against him for giving statements to the media as if he deeply cares.

RIP Kader Khan

Kader Khan will deeply be missed and we hope and pray that his family members will find the courage and strength during these difficult times.