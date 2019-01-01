 »   »   »  Kader Khan Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs & Fans Mourn Loss Of Actor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan, who took over the 80s and 90s with his impeccable comic timing, passed away today (January 1, 2019). The actor and writer breathed his last due to prolonged illness at a hospital in Canada. He was 81. Apparently, the actor was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. He was living with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law for the past few years.
Kader Khan is known for his perfect comic timing. The celebrities and fans took to social media to express their grief.
Celebs Tweets: Amitabh Bachchan
"T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!" - (sic)
Arjun Kapoor
"An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You've left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family 🙏🏻" - (sic)
Paresh Rawal & Ravi Kishan
Paresh Rawal: RIP. Kadar Saab. - (sic)
Ravi Kishan: Rest in peace Kadar Khan sahab ..Bahaut Kuch Sikhaney ke liye aajivan aabhari rahunga main 🙏. - (sic)
Pritam & Kiku
Pritam Singh: RIP Kadar khan saheb nahi rahe afsos ki baat hai.. lekin unka yogdaan as n Actor hameha yaadgar rahega #kadarkhan. - (sic)
Kiku Sharda: RIP sir. (sic)
Fan’s Tweets: G. D
"Heartbroken, we lost comedy king Shri kadar Khan ji #kadarkhan . Amazing and unbelievable comedy skill and timing #comedyking . R.I.P sir." - (sic)
Sonu Sawan
"Saddened to hear of the passing of Kadar Khan. Watched him growing up in the 80s and 90s. An extremely talented actor, writer and entertainer. #Kadarkhan #RIPKadarKhan." - (sic)
Ashok S Chauhan
"It is Very saddened to know about demise of veteran actor Kadar Khan, We never forget there contribute in Bollywood, he was a peaceful & Loveable Person. I'm was also fan of him. God RIP his Soul.#kadarkhan." - (sic)
Naman Bhati
"Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film ..😥😥😥😥😥😥" - (sic)
