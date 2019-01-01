 »   »   »  Kader Khan Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs & Fans Mourn Loss Of Actor

Celebs Tweets: Amitabh Bachchan

"T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!" - (sic)

Arjun Kapoor

"An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You've left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family 🙏🏻" - (sic)

Paresh Rawal & Ravi Kishan

Paresh Rawal: RIP. Kadar Saab. - (sic)

Ravi Kishan: Rest in peace Kadar Khan sahab ..Bahaut Kuch Sikhaney ke liye aajivan aabhari rahunga main 🙏. - (sic)

Pritam & Kiku

Pritam Singh: RIP Kadar khan saheb nahi rahe afsos ki baat hai.. lekin unka yogdaan as n Actor hameha yaadgar rahega #kadarkhan. - (sic)

Kiku Sharda: RIP sir. (sic)

Fan’s Tweets: G. D

"Heartbroken, we lost comedy king Shri kadar Khan ji #kadarkhan . Amazing and unbelievable comedy skill and timing #comedyking . R.I.P sir." - (sic)

Sonu Sawan

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Kadar Khan. Watched him growing up in the 80s and 90s. An extremely talented actor, writer and entertainer. #Kadarkhan #RIPKadarKhan." - (sic)

Ashok S Chauhan

"It is Very saddened to know about demise of veteran actor Kadar Khan, We never forget there contribute in Bollywood, he was a peaceful & Loveable Person. I'm was also fan of him. God RIP his Soul.#kadarkhan." - (sic)

Naman Bhati

"Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film ..😥😥😥😥😥😥" - (sic)