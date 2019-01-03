 »   »   »  Kader Khan's Last Rites Performed In Canada; Here Are The Pictures From The Funeral!

One of Bollywood's most iconic personality Kader Khan breathed his last in Canada on 31st December, 2018 at the age of 81. Reportedly, the actor-writer was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy Kader passed away after prolonged illness on the last day of 2018.

While we are yet to get over this huge loss, here are the first pictures from Kader Khan's funeral. His son Sarfaraz had earlier said, "The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here."

The Last Journey The veteran actor was buried at Canada's Meadowvale Cemetery in Canada. Bidding Goodbye Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz and the entire family gathered at the cemetery to bid adieu to the veteran actor. RIP Kader Khan! Kader Khan's passing away has left everyone in shock and deep grief. Kader Khan's Last Moments Earlier in an interview with IANS, Sarfaraz recalled, "There was a smile on my father's face when he passed away. I cherish that smile more than anything else in the world." Kader Khan's Final Years Were Very Painful He further added, "My father's final years were very painful for him. He suffered from a degenerative disease that left him completely without the will to do anything. He got the best possible medical care here in Toronto."

Earlier, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Govinda, David Dhawan and others paid their tirbute to the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, "Kadar Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film, a writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician."

The two had worked together on many successful movies like Coolie, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Shahenshah amongst others.