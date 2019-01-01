 »   »   »  Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Kader Khan passes away at 81 After Prolonged Illness | FilmiBeat

Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan passed away today on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness and reports state that he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Sarfaraz Khan.

Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz opened up to PTI by saying, "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it." He further commented "We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers."

Kader Khan, who was born in Kabul, entered Bollywood in the year 1973 in Rajesh Khanna's Daag and has always given his best, be it a serious or comical role. In a career spanning close to 5 decades, the veteran actor has featured in more 300 films. Apart from acting, he also wrote dialogues for over 250 movies.

Rest in peace Kader Khan. We will deeply miss you!