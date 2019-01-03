English
 »   »   »  Kader Khan Remains Will Be Buried In Canada; Khan’s Son Sarfaraz Gives Details

Kader Khan Remains Will Be Buried In Canada; Khan’s Son Sarfaraz Gives Details

    Veteran actor Kader Khan, who passed away in the early hours of January 1st after suffering a prolonged illness, will be buried in Canada. Kader Khan had slipped into coma a few hours before he passed away. His son Sarfaraz confirmed reports that Kader Khan will be buried in Canada after his final rites are performed.

    Kader Khan To Be Buried In Canada

    "The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here. He is going to be buried at approximately 2:30 pm as per Canadian time at Meadowvale cemetery," Sarfaraz said.

    Kader Khan was reportedly suffering from a degenerative disease, progressive supranuclear palsy. He had been suffering from breathing issues and so, had been put on BiPAP ventilator in a hospital in Canada.

    Born in Kabul, Kader Khan's family migrated to Mumbai when he was a year old. Kader Khan made his debut on the big screen with Rajesh Khanna's 'Daag' in 1973. Since then, he worked in over 300 films - 'Jeeo Aur Jeene Do', 'Qaidi', 'Bol Radha Bol' were some popular ones to name a few. He also wrote dialogues for some of the Hindi film industry's biggest blockbusters in the 70s and 80, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

    Condolences and tributes to Kader Khan have been flowing in ever since the news was made known. Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon have expressed sorrow over the news and paid their respects to the legendary actor.

    Read more about: kader khan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 3:58 [IST]
