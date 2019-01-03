 »   »   »  Kader Khan's Son SLAMS Govinda: 'Has He Even Bothered To Call Us After My Father's Passing Away?'

Kader Khan's Son Exposed The Harsh Reality Of The Film Industry

He told IANS, "It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality can't be helped.

"My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return."

Govinda's Instagram Post

On Kader Khan's demise, Govinda who worked with him on many super-hit movies took to Instagram and wrote, "RIP Kader Khan Saab.He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace.'

Kader Khan's Son Had A Sharp Reaction To Govinda's 'Father-Figure' Comment

"Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure's health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father's passing away? This is the way our film industry has become," he told IANS.

'There Are No Real Feelings'

"There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they're no longer active. The top guns may be seen getting clicked with these retired veterans. But the affection goes only as far as photographs. No more. Look at the condition in which Lalita Pawarji and Mohan Chotiji died.

"Luckily, my father had three sons to look after him. What about those who die with no financial and emotional support?," Sarfaraz further added.

Are You Listening Big B?

Sarfaraz revealed, "There are so many people in the film industry whom my father was close to. But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan).

I'd ask my father whom he missed the most from the film industry and the answer promptly would be Bachchan saab. And I know the love was mutual. I want him to know that my father spoke about him till the end."

There Was A Smile On Kader Khan's Face When He Passed Away

"There was a smile on my father's face when he passed away. I cherish that smile more than anything else in the world.

My father's final years were very painful for him. He suffered from a degenerative disease that left him completely without the will to do anything. He got the best possible medical care here in Toronto."

His Family Intends To Carry His Legacy Forward

"My father has contributed so much to Hindi cinema. We intend to honour his memory in a substantial and relevant way. At the moment we're all mourning his going. But I can assure his fans all over the world that we won't let the film industry forget him," Sarfaraz signed off.