 »   »   »  Kader Khan Was Forced To Call Amitabh Bachchan 'Sir Ji', Lost Movies Because He Didn't!

Kader Khan breathed his last on January 1, 2019 at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The final rites were done yesterday on January 3 and he was buried at the Meadowvale cemetery in Canada and all the near and dear ones were present to bid a final goodbye.
Also, an old video of Kader Khan has been doing the rounds on social media where he talks about how he lost movies because he refused to call Amitabh Bachchan 'Sir Ji'.
I Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan As Amit, Said Kader Khan
Narrating an incident, Kader Khan opened up by saying that back in the days, he used to call Amitabh Bachchan as Amit, while everyone else was calling him 'Sir' or 'Sir Ji'.
A Producer Didn't Like It When I Called Big B As Amit, Said Kader Khan
Kader Khan also stated that a famous producer from the South was conversing with him about an upcoming project and asked "Have you met sir ji recently?" Kader said that he was confused and went into thinking 'as to who was the producer referring to?'
'Sir Ji' Meant Amitabh Bachchan
On enquiring with the producer, Kader Khan realised that 'Sir Ji' is none other than Amitabh Bachchan and the producer didn't like the fact that Kader Khan called Big B as Amit in the same conversation.
I Might Have Lost Movies Due To This, Said Kader Khan
Kader Khan stated that he might have lost movies due to this - as the producer didn't revert after the incident. Also, several others started calling Amitabh Bachchan as 'Sir Ji', but he couldn't bring himself to say that no matter what.
