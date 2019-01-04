 »   »   »  Kader Khan Was Forced To Call Amitabh Bachchan 'Sir Ji', Lost Movies Because He Didn't!

I Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan As Amit, Said Kader Khan

Narrating an incident, Kader Khan opened up by saying that back in the days, he used to call Amitabh Bachchan as Amit, while everyone else was calling him 'Sir' or 'Sir Ji'.

A Producer Didn't Like It When I Called Big B As Amit, Said Kader Khan

Kader Khan also stated that a famous producer from the South was conversing with him about an upcoming project and asked "Have you met sir ji recently?" Kader said that he was confused and went into thinking 'as to who was the producer referring to?'

'Sir Ji' Meant Amitabh Bachchan

On enquiring with the producer, Kader Khan realised that 'Sir Ji' is none other than Amitabh Bachchan and the producer didn't like the fact that Kader Khan called Big B as Amit in the same conversation.

I Might Have Lost Movies Due To This, Said Kader Khan

Kader Khan stated that he might have lost movies due to this - as the producer didn't revert after the incident. Also, several others started calling Amitabh Bachchan as 'Sir Ji', but he couldn't bring himself to say that no matter what.