 »   »   »  Kader Khan Was Lonely; Nobody Was Concerned About Him: Shakti Kapoor

Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away due to an illness on December 31, aged 81. He had appeared in over 300 movies, after making his debut in Rajesh Khanna's 'Daag'. Among his many on-screen partnerships, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor's pairing was legendary. The two worked in over a 100 films together, across genres. In a recent interview, Shakti Kapoor spoke at length about Kader Khan's life for the last decade, and how he felt ignored by the film industry.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor shared his sorrow about the sad demise of Kader Khan. He said, "It's a very sad moment. I am in Goa and I have been mourning since I heard the news of Kader Khan's death. It's not a very good first day of the year." Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan had developed a close friendship over the years.

Upset that Kader Khan was not given his due recognition when he was alive, Shakti Kapoor said, "Now that he is gone, the film industry has been thinking about him. Why do people remember an actor when they are not alive? Why can't they say something nice when the person is working or when they are sick or when they are struggling? They only start talking about an actor when they are no more and they are not around to hear it all."

"I am upset by this because I have lost many of my best friends in the industry who were lauded when they died but no one remembered them when they were alive. They were not spoken about, their achievements were not mentioned," he added.

Revealing something sad, Shakti Kapoor said that Kader Khan was lonely during his last decade and was suffering. He said, "When Kader Khan was not working for the last decade and was suffering, nobody was very concerned about him. Why was he left so lonely? And why are actors left so alone when they are sick or not doing too well? Kader Khan was financially very secure but very lonely because when he was sick, not many people visited him or spent time with him. He was left alone with his family."

Shakti Kapoor always thought Kader Khan would make a comeback. "I always believed he is going to stage a comeback because knowing such a strong man, I thought he could easily fight it out. I believed he will come back to Mumbai and we will work together again. But it didn't happen," he said.

