English
 »   »   »  Kader Khan Was Lonely; Nobody Was Concerned About Him: Shakti Kapoor

Kader Khan Was Lonely; Nobody Was Concerned About Him: Shakti Kapoor

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away due to an illness on December 31, aged 81. He had appeared in over 300 movies, after making his debut in Rajesh Khanna's 'Daag'. Among his many on-screen partnerships, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor's pairing was legendary. The two worked in over a 100 films together, across genres. In a recent interview, Shakti Kapoor spoke at length about Kader Khan's life for the last decade, and how he felt ignored by the film industry.

    Kader Khan Was Lonely During His Last Decade: Shakti Kapoor

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor shared his sorrow about the sad demise of Kader Khan. He said, "It's a very sad moment. I am in Goa and I have been mourning since I heard the news of Kader Khan's death. It's not a very good first day of the year." Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan had developed a close friendship over the years.

    Upset that Kader Khan was not given his due recognition when he was alive, Shakti Kapoor said, "Now that he is gone, the film industry has been thinking about him. Why do people remember an actor when they are not alive? Why can't they say something nice when the person is working or when they are sick or when they are struggling? They only start talking about an actor when they are no more and they are not around to hear it all."

    "I am upset by this because I have lost many of my best friends in the industry who were lauded when they died but no one remembered them when they were alive. They were not spoken about, their achievements were not mentioned," he added.

    Revealing something sad, Shakti Kapoor said that Kader Khan was lonely during his last decade and was suffering. He said, "When Kader Khan was not working for the last decade and was suffering, nobody was very concerned about him. Why was he left so lonely? And why are actors left so alone when they are sick or not doing too well? Kader Khan was financially very secure but very lonely because when he was sick, not many people visited him or spent time with him. He was left alone with his family."

    Shakti Kapoor always thought Kader Khan would make a comeback. "I always believed he is going to stage a comeback because knowing such a strong man, I thought he could easily fight it out. I believed he will come back to Mumbai and we will work together again. But it didn't happen," he said.

    MOST READ: Sonali Bendre's Touching Birthday Wishes From Friend Sussanne Khan & Hubby Goldie Behl

    Read more about: kader khan shakti kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 4:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue