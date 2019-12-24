Kajol Does Not Want Her Films To Have Sequels; Says ‘It’s A Gimmick To Make Part Two’

When one thinks about Bollywood in the 90s, Kajol is a name that definitely rings a bell. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she is associated with some of the most iconic movies that Bollywood has ever seen.

In a time when there are sequels after sequels being made, Kajol is of the firm opinion that she does not want any of her films being remade or turned into franchise. This may be disappointing to many fans who wished to see a sequel of DDLJ, but Kajol has her own reasoning behind it.

Kajol says that each one of her films is weird and unique in its own way. While many people have asked her to do a sequel on some of her films, she does not want that because the magic cannot be remade.

"You just can't and I think it's a gimmick to make a part two. This is again, completely personal opinion no harm meant or no opinion on anybody's sequels that are coming out," she said while talking to DNA.

She continued, "They are incredible and that's why they cannot be remade or made a second part of. That's why they are unique and then there is a certain magic about them. I think as an actor, also, when you try to recreate things, it's a fail. When you try to recreate yourself, you're caricatured of yourself. So I mean, also as actors, we also have to we have to realize that as well, somewhere, work around it."

Kajol is gearing up for the release of her next, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is a multi-starrer period drama, which also stars her husband Ajay Devgn. It is directed by Om Raut, and is set for release on January 10, 2020.

