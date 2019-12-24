Kajol: It’s Good That Rape Cases Are Being Reported In India Now!

Kajol has expressed her opinion about reporting of harassment and rape cases in India. She feels that people are being more open and bold these days to come out and report about crimes against women, which rarely happened before.

Kajol told IANS, "I think there is a lot being reported right now. There are a lot of talking and chatter about it right now. This chatter is good because I am hoping it will change the mindset of the entire country and society. It's not new. It's been happening from time immemorial but we are talking about it today and only now we have cases being reported. That's the good thing".

She added, "It's good that people are talking about it. Conversations and debates are happening and, yes, this mindset is being brought to light. Our society has been patriarchal for ages, so we have only recently started talking about it openly. We are shining a big, strong spotlight on it and, hopefully, that will burn away some of the debate around it, some of the hard angles around it. Somewhere down the line (it will) burn our ideas also, of what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a man".

Kajol said parents of victims were hesitant in the earlier years to bring such incidents out in the public. But now, they have started to take a step against crimes. She stated that people have realised now that the shame does not lie with the victim, but with the perpetrator.

Kajol will be seen along with hubby Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior soon. The Dilwale actress will be playing Savitribai, wife of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film will hit the big screens on January 10. The film has Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny playing pivotal roles.

