Kajol, Karan Johar & Rani Mukerji Had A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion At 'Sindoor Khela' Celebrations!

Festive Vibes

Tanisha Mukerji shared this snap on her Instagram page where she, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Natasha Poonawala are seen posing for a picture. Her caption read, "Sindoor khela! #durgapuja2019."

A Mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion

This click of Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Kajol squeezing into a frame is making us wonder, 'How about a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, KJo?'

Hello Beautiful

Earlier before heading for the celebrations, Kajol posted this picture where she looks stunning in a yellow saree.

Best Friends Forever

This picture of Karan Johar kissing Kajol's head is melting our hearts and is worth a capture!

Did KJo Just Channel His Inner Rahul?

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji sharing a cute moment at the Durga Puja celebrations is major friendship goals.

We Totally Love This Picture

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are seen smearing sindoor on each other's forehead as they play Sindoor Khela.

Karan Johar's Selfie Alert Moment

A celebration is incomplete without a selfie moment and Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol know that perfectly well.