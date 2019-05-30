SHOCKING! Kajol's Mother & Actress Tanuja Diagnosed With Diverticulitis; To Undergo Surgery

Kajol's Mother Tanuja Is Suffering From Diverticulitis

Tanuja was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after she complained about abdominal pain on May 29. It has now been learnt that she has been diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Tanuja To Undergo Surgery

Hospital sources informed PTI that Tanuja will be operated for diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Many B-town Actors Stood By The Devgns During Their Time Of Sorrow

Earlier, Kajol was spotted at the hospital with her mother. Before that, she was seen breaking down at Veeru Devgn's last rites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoling her. Many Bollywood celebs like Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai amongst others visited the Devgn residence as soon as the news of Veeru Devgn's demise broke out.

Tanuja's Journey

Tanuja is a popular Bollywood actress and has even worked in many Bengali films. She co-starred with popular Bollywood actors such as Rajesh Khanna (Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish and Anokha Rishta), Dev Anand (Jewel Thief), Jeetendra (Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak) and Sanjeev Kumar (Anubhav, Jeene Ki Raah and Zabardast) to name a few.