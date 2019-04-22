Kajol On Her Daughter Nysa's Bollywood Debut: People Should Give Her A Break & Some Space

Looks Like Kajol Wasn't Pleased With The Question

The actress told the reporters, "She is just 16 years old. I think you media and people should give her a break and some space."

There Is Still A Long Way To Go

She further added, "Recently, she celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th standard and is preparing for her board exams."

The Actress Also Opened Up About Her Upcoming Projects

"As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."

Kajol Had Recently Penned An Emotional Note For Nysa On Her 16th Birthday

The Helicopter Eela actress wrote, "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always."

Earlier, Ajay Too Had Opened Up About Nysa's Bollywood Debut

"She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet she has no intentions. But she can change her mind," the actor was quoted as saying by a leading daily.