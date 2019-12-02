Kajol Opens Up About Rough Patch With Karan Johar, Equation With Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor

Kajol is an actress who is comfortable with doing movies at her own pace, not pressured by opinions. After starring in Helicopter Eela last year, she is now gearing up for the release of her next movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about being viewed as an actress who makes a 'comeback' every time she works on a film. She further spoke about the friendships she shares with her contemporaries in the industry, and the rough patch she went through with her close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar.

Interacting with Filmfare, Kajol spoke about how every time she acts in a movie she is perceived to be making a comeback. She joked that she has had the maximum comebacks in the industry, '105' in total. She related how, even if she does a movie two months before the current one, she is still making a 'comeback' in the public eye.

Kajol also spoke about her friendship with stars like Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and others. "I genuinely love them. I don't know the people who've entered the industry in the last 10-15 years so well. I'm not some chatty, let's-message-each-other kind of person. So I don't know them well. But, regarding the others, be it Lolo (Karisma Kapoor), Raveena (Tandon), my heroes like Akshay (Kumar), Aamir (Khan), Saif (Ali Khan), whenever I meet them, there's always a sense of, 'How are you doing? Are you okay? What's up with you?' They have the same feelings for me. We may not chat on social media often but that doesn't mean we're no longer friends," she said.

Kajol also opened up about her fallout with Karan Johar, sharing that she felt horrible about it. She said that it wasn't a nice place to be in, and was sure that even he felt the same way. Although it looked like their friendship couldn't be mended at the time, the two have now gone past their differences. "I don't meet him as much now because he's travelling so much, working so much and I'm also travelling and working," she added.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 10, 2020. Kajol will be playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, starring alongside her husband Ajay Devgn.

