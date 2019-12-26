Kajol Reveals Yug Gave Her An Important Parenting Tip; Says She Felt Like 'Ulte Haath Ka Thappad'

When we say Kajol, the first thing that comes to our mind is - an actress who speaks her mind out without mincing words. Recently, Kajol graced the Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want and shared that one parenting tip which she has received from her son, Yug.

Kajol said, "I was firing Nysa for not sitting with us. There was a Mata Ki Chowki at home and I was like, 'Nysa, come and sit with us. We are sitting here, why are you sitting at the table?' She said, 'Mumma, I really don't want to.' I really got angry and I said, 'Come here and sit down!' So after she came, sat and left, my son turned around, sat in my lap quietly and told me, 'You know, mom, you shouldn't fire her for telling the truth.'"

Kajol further added, "I felt like, oh my God, that was such a ulte haath ka thappad. Apne bachche ne maar diya mujhe."

During the same radio show, Kajol also revealed what she has imbibed from her kids. Kajol said that she is picking up their habits in music and how to click perfect selfies. Kajol also asserted that she has learnt from her daughter that she cannot put any picture on her Instagram page.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said, "Nysa looks at my Instagram and she is like, 'What is this nonsense? Have you seen Sonam Kapoor's Instagram?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Just look at how symmetrical and aesthetic everything is.'"

Kajol is gearing up for her next release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film also casts Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.