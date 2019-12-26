    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kajol Reveals Yug Gave Her An Important Parenting Tip; Says She Felt Like 'Ulte Haath Ka Thappad'

      By
      |

      When we say Kajol, the first thing that comes to our mind is - an actress who speaks her mind out without mincing words. Recently, Kajol graced the Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want and shared that one parenting tip which she has received from her son, Yug.

      Kajol said, "I was firing Nysa for not sitting with us. There was a Mata Ki Chowki at home and I was like, 'Nysa, come and sit with us. We are sitting here, why are you sitting at the table?' She said, 'Mumma, I really don't want to.' I really got angry and I said, 'Come here and sit down!' So after she came, sat and left, my son turned around, sat in my lap quietly and told me, 'You know, mom, you shouldn't fire her for telling the truth.'"

      kajol-reveals-yug-gave-her-an-important-parenting-tip

      Kajol further added, "I felt like, oh my God, that was such a ulte haath ka thappad. Apne bachche ne maar diya mujhe."

      Kajol Says Nysa Would Rather Talk To Her About Boys: 'Ajay Devgn Will Be Standing With A Shotgun'

      During the same radio show, Kajol also revealed what she has imbibed from her kids. Kajol said that she is picking up their habits in music and how to click perfect selfies. Kajol also asserted that she has learnt from her daughter that she cannot put any picture on her Instagram page.

      The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said, "Nysa looks at my Instagram and she is like, 'What is this nonsense? Have you seen Sonam Kapoor's Instagram?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Just look at how symmetrical and aesthetic everything is.'"

      Kajol is gearing up for her next release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film also casts Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

      Read more about: kajol
      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 22:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue