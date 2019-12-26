Kajol Says Nysa Would Rather Talk To Her About Boys: ‘Ajay Devgn Will Be Standing With A Shotgun'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to two adorable children, Nysa and Yug. Kajol opened up about the difference in her and Ajay's parenting styles, in a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She revealed that her teenage daughter Nysa would rather go to her than Ajay when it comes to talking about boyfriends, because Ajay has zero chill on those grounds. She added that Ajay's cool and calm persona is a complete lie when it comes to parenting.

Talking to Kareena on her radio show, What Women Want, Kajol revealed, "I think Nysa will come to me, and Yug will go to Ajay. Because he is very much like, 'Oh, my dad is such a cool guy!' and they discuss these guy things."

She added, "She is never going to tell her father about her boyfriends or any of that. He is the kind of guy who will be standing with a shotgun, 'Where is he? Where is he?'"

Although Kajol admits to being obsessed with her children, she makes conscious efforts to not intrude in their lives. She said that she is not much of a controlling parent because she does not believe it is conducive to a healthy relationship. However, her own mother brought her up very differently, so she doesn't believe in controlling at all.

Ajay is the complete opposite, revealed Kajol. "If he had his way, he would be the overwhelming presence who would kind of completely like, 'What are you doing?', 'Five minutes here, five minutes there' and all that," she said, adding that he has no chill where his kids are concerned, and he wants to know everything about everything.

Kajol and Ajay are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. It is a period drama directed by Om Raut, and is set to hit screens on January 10, 2020.