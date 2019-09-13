English
    Kajol Shares A Cute Video Of Son Yug Lip-syncing Joey's Iconic Line From 'Friends'!

    Kajol & Ajay Devgn share emotional posts on son Yug Devgn's birthday | FilmiBeat

    Ajay Devgn and Kajol's little munchkin, Yug celebrates his 9th birthday today. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress decided to make this day special for her fans by sharing a cute Dubsmash video of Yug where he is seen lip-syncing Joey's iconic dialogue from the popular sitcom, 'Friends'.

    In the video, Yug lip-syncs to Matt LeBlanc aka Joey's iconic dialogue, "How you doin'? Kajol captioned the video as, "Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! Happy birthday, Yug! (J thinks he hears me yelling even in his sleep)." (sic)

    Check out her post here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YUG! ( I think he hears me yelling even in his sleep )

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

    Ajay Devgn too wished his son by sharing this endearing memory of the father-son duo inside a gurudwara. The 'Raid' actor posted, "It's a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough 🤗."

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough 🤗

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

    Speaking about Yug, the superstar was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "I love spending time with Yug [irrespective of whether] Kajol is shooting or not shooting [for a film]. That's what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. I go home and spend my time with Yug. Now that my daughter (Nysa) is in Singapore (for higher studies), most of my time is spent with him, and that's all I do. I enjoy that."

    On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Maidaan' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Kajol on the other hand, was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's 'Helicopter Eela'.

    Ajay Devgn TROLLS Kajol On Her Birthday; Actress Makes A HILARIOUS Comeback With Her Reply!

