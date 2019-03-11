Kajol's Sister Tanishaa Claims She Faced RACISM In The US, Reveals Her HORRIFIC Experience
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that she faced racism in the United States and shared her horrific experience that'll give you a chill down your spine. Tanishaa was in the US to attend the CRY America charity event and later visited a restaurant with her friends and stated that a man made insensitive remarks towards her. She said that she approached the restaurant officials for help, but they weren't helpful in any way. Read what she has to say below...
They Said We Were 'Fresh Off The Boat'
"I don't understand what triggered it as I was polite, but he turned rude. One of the employees, an African-American, said that we looked as if we were fresh off the boat and couldn't speak English. That was insulting and blatantly racist. My friends and I were shocked. It's traumatic to experience this kind of racism in the US; I have never faced it earlier," said Tanishaa to MidDay.
The Hotel Officials Were Of No Help
Tanishaa said that she approached the hotel authorities for help but no one seems to be care about what she had to face. "I told them to call the cops, but they refused to do so," she said.
I Was Trying To Record The Ordeal On My Camera, Says Tanishaa
"I was trying to record the incident on my camera. The video I posted online ends abruptly because the guy stopped me and told me to switch my recorder off."
America Was Supposed To Be The Land Of Liberty
"It's unfortunate when you experience something like this in a land that stands for rights and liberty. I am saddened that an African-American behaved like this, considering they have experienced discrimination themselves," Tanishaa summed it up.
