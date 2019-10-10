Kajol To Make Digital Debut With Netflix Film 'Tribhanga'

According to reports, actor Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar will be featuring in the upcoming Netflix film "Tribhanga". The film will be directed by Renuka Shahane.

Renuka has been quoted by IANS as saying, "I am looking forward to directing 'Tribhanga'. This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day! We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting."

The film will revolve around three generations of the same family- from 1989 to the modern day. The drama will be set in Mumbai. The film will narrate the importance of family in everyday lives. With the film, Kajol and Ajay Devgn (more on this, later) will be making their digital debuts. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will also be seen in key roles in the film.

Ajay Devgn Films along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions will be producing the film.

"We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for 'Tribhanga', a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Films and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story," Ajay had said.

Aashish Singh who is the Director of Original Film, Netflix India, also expressed his enthusiasm about working with Ajay Devgn Films, Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions.

He was quoted as saying, "The film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world."