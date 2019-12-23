Kajol Trolls Ajay Devgn Over Her Casting In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

We love Kajol and Ajay Devgn. They are one of the most loved married couples of B-town. The duo was last seen together in 2010 film, Toonpur Ka Super Hero. With Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, audience will get to see Ajay and Kajol together again and they can't be more excited!

While speaking to Mid-day, when Kajol was asked what made her say 'yes' to the film, she said, "A week [after he read the script], he told me, 'I want you to play Savitribai Malusare. If you say yes, I will develop it [the role] further. If you are not doing it, I will leave it at that'. Initially, I joked that he wanted me to be part of the film so that he didn't have to pay my fees."

Kajol also revealed why she took so many years to reunite with her husband on screen and said that she and Ajay have completely different points of view and it is rare for them to like something mutually.

Kajol also added that she and Ajay can't do a regular love story where their characters are shown to be meeting each other for the first time as their off-screen relationship is deeply seeped into the audience's minds.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also casts Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film will be clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and it would be interesting to see the winner of the box office!