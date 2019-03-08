English
    Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt & Aditya Roy Kapur's First Look REVEALED! View Here

    Karan Johar's upcoming productional Kalank is creating abuzz and social media is flooded with the first look of the actors. Yesterday, the filmmakers revealed Varun Dhawan's first look as Zafar, and today the team released the first looks of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. All the characters look intense, fearless and serious. Check them out below...

    Alia Bhatt As Roop

    Alia Bhatt looks lovely in her new avatar as Roop in Kalank and going by her looks, it might be safe to say that she's a Princess with a sharp mind of her own who makes the right decisions for herself and her people.

    Sanjay Dutt As Balraj Choudhry

    Sanjay Dutt never ceases to impress and looks larger than life in the first look of Kalank as Balraj Choudhry. The glasses and the salt and pepper beard adds more style and charm to his persona.

    Aditya Roy Kapur As Dev Choudhry

    Aditya Roy Kapur looks fearless in his avatar as Dev Choudhry in Kalank and his first look hints that he can create a storm at any point of the day.

    Varun Dhawan As Zafar

    Varun Dhawan's first look was out yesterday and his character as Zafar has impressed the audiences already. Kalank is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2019. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home production banner Dharma Productions. The film revolves around the storyline of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

    Also, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha's first look will be out today. Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more...

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
