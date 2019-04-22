Kalank Box Office Weekend (Saturday + Sunday) Collection!

Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank has failed to perform well at the box office even during weekend and chances are high that the film will be touted as a 'flop'. Speaking of Kalank's Sunday business, trade analyst Sumeet Kadel wrote, "#Kalank Sunday- No growth. Film lifetime collection would wrap below ₹ 75 cr nett in India. COLOSSAL DISASTER." [sic]

Speaking of its collection, he wrote, "#Kalank Sunday night shows cancelled at many territories across India because of no audience. Film Sunday collection would be ₹ 7-8 cr nett (Early estimate)." [sic]

Total Collection Of Kalank Till Date Wed - ₹ 21.60 cr

Thu- ₹11.45 cr

Fri - ₹11.60 cr,

Sat- ₹9.75 cr.

Sun- ₹8 cr

Total: ₹62.4 cr Me After wasting Rs.375 on Movie #Kalank pic.twitter.com/9Vc0njYRR1 — Simple Guy (@SimpleGuyTwits) April 17, 2019 Meanwhile, Kalank Memes Have Taken Over The Internet Netizens have been trolling Karan Johar's Kalank back and forth and we wonder how the director would react to this! When she surprised me with two #KALANK movie tickets.. pic.twitter.com/diMyZKeNfh — AJ (@aj_joker007) April 18, 2019 Here Comes Another One.. Here's another tweet, mocking at Kalank's release. Audience watching #Kalank in theatre pic.twitter.com/X7AdBObZKV — Tarkesh Shivaay (@tarkesh_21) April 18, 2019 Ahem! Ahem! After Shaandar, Kalank would be Alia Bhatt's second flop film of her career.

