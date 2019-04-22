Kalank Box Office Weekend (Saturday + Sunday) Collection!
Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank has failed to perform well at the box office even during weekend and chances are high that the film will be touted as a 'flop'. Speaking of Kalank's Sunday business, trade analyst Sumeet Kadel wrote, "#Kalank Sunday- No growth. Film lifetime collection would wrap below ₹ 75 cr nett in India. COLOSSAL DISASTER." [sic]
Speaking of its collection, he wrote, "#Kalank Sunday night shows cancelled at many territories across India because of no audience. Film Sunday collection would be ₹ 7-8 cr nett (Early estimate)." [sic]
Total Collection Of Kalank Till Date
Wed - ₹ 21.60 cr
Thu- ₹11.45 cr
Fri - ₹11.60 cr,
Sat- ₹9.75 cr.
Sun- ₹8 cr
Total: ₹62.4 cr
|
Meanwhile, Kalank Memes Have Taken Over The Internet
Netizens have been trolling Karan Johar's Kalank back and forth and we wonder how the director would react to this!
|
Here Comes Another One..
Here's another tweet, mocking at Kalank's release.
|
Ahem! Ahem!
After Shaandar, Kalank would be Alia Bhatt's second flop film of her career.
