Kalank's CLIMAX SCENE Slipped From Saroj Khan's Tongue; Madhuri Dixit & Varun Dhawan Might Get UPSET

Saroj Khan Is Waiting Desperately For Kalank's Release

Speaking of her less work nowadays, Saroj Khan told Mumbai Mirror, "There are all kinds of rumours doing the rounds. Some say I'm unwell, others insist I have retired. I'm waiting for Karan Johar's Kalank to release and dispel such idle talk."

Saroj Khan Reveals The Climax Scene Featuring Madhuri & Varun

"Four years after Gulaab Gang, I've choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun's (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra."

Saroj Khan Spills More Details

"'Tabahi' is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I'm hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again."

'Bollywood Songs Have Hit An All Time Low'

Speaking further about Bollywood current songs, Saroj Khan said, "After just reading about it, Kangana Ranaut with whom I had worked in Tanu Weds Manu earlier, called me to do a song, 'Rajaji", in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Bollywood songs have hit an all time low. None of the songs today are memorable and you can't differentiate between heroines, who look and dress the same."

She Further Added..

"I have to ask my kids who the actress is. In the '80s and '90s, maybe even before that, every heroine was distinctive and no one was afraid of close-ups."

