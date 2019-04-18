Kalank Full Movie LEAKED ONLINE To Download In HD Print By Tamilrockers!
Kalank, a period drama starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online to download in HD print by none other than the notorious site, Tamilrockers. Earlier many big-budget films like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kesari and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi have been the victim of piracy. Kalank, which has set the box office on fire despite the negative reviews, got leaked on the second day of its release and we wonder, if the online leak will end up affecting the business of the film.
Meanwhile, here's how audiences are reacting after watching Kalank..
Kalank FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: BIGGEST Opener Of 2019
Dev @KaliyugKaDev
"A special mention for #AmritaMahalNakai for building the illustrious set of #Kalank. The cinematography of this film is also what keeps you hooked to the screen. But in all of this, we just dont get one thing; a good storyline. And so you leave the theater with a glum." [sic]
Aditya chohan @ImAdityachohan
"I want my money back #firstclass the hum kalank ko dekhhe bger.. #TabahHoGaye kalank dekhne k baad. Kalank is a #kalank on Nepotism Kalank is bakwas." [sic]
My cutee S/V Akki @ShaluBS
"@Varun_dvn Watched #Kalank tarif karun kya vd ki.. Kya energy, parformance, grease, dance angthing jitni tarif karo kam h. Must watch gys.." [sic]
rashmika mandanna fans @Shalini16479492
"A tragic love story #Kalank this was surely the best Hindi film and the climax made me cry. This surely a blockbuster and masterpiece. What a spectacular kalank is. Outstanding acting by alia,varun,adi,sona,madhuri mam,sanjay sir.@aliaa08 amazing and varun #FirstClass performance." [sic]
Third Vantage Point @ThirdVantage
"#Kalank is a colossal disappointment of epic scale! Is film ke liye na izzat rahegi na pyaar! #KalankReview @DharmaMovies." [sic]
Shivangi Mor @ShivangiMor
"The whole kalank set was giving the feel of Aladdin...the only missing things was Jin and a Chirag..not according to the expectation #kalank #KalankReview." [sic]
Hina Tariq @BeingHinaTariq
"#Kalank is so tragic. Makes you cry on so many occasions. Loved @Varun_dvn n @aliaa08 performances ." [sic]
B.V.Meena @imbvboss
"Is thr ANYTHING This Man Cant Do? @Varun_dvn bro take a Bow Coz You the Biggest Take Away of #Kalank Also @kunalkemmu is the Surprise Package #MorePower to You Man & @aliaa08 You Look Impeccable Congratulations!" [sic]