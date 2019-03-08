English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kalank: Madhuri Dixit & Sonakshi Sinha's First Look Posters Spell Magic

    By
    |

    After dropping the first look posters of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt yesterday, the makers of Kalank introduced the 'Women Of Kalank' on the eve of Womans' Day today. This morning, they unnveiled Alia Bhatt's look from the period drama and now, we have got the first glimpse of the other leading ladies- Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit from the film.

    Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter page to unveil from first look as Satya from the movie and wrote, "Love, longing, integrity and sacrifice... this is what SATYA stands for."

    kala

    Speaking about the film, the actress was earlier quoted as saying by a leading magazine, "Kalank is a period film in which the star cast is stellar. I have a challenging role and the story is incredible! Just to be a part of the film is surreal. Everyone in the film is playing a role you haven't seen them in before so it will be a treat for audiences. I'm very excited about it!"

    The makers of Kalank also revealed Madhuri Dixit's first look as Bahaar Begum from the film. The 'dhak-dhak' girl posted on Twitter, "It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Here's Bahaar Begum!"

    kalaa

    This role was earlier supposed to be essayed by Sridevi. However due to her untimely demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped into her shoes. 

    Talking about it, Madhuri shared, "When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud."

    She had further added, "It is hard to talk about the character without revealing too much. When people watch the movie, they will realise how different it is from what I have done in my other films like Devdas where I played Chandramukhi. The role that I have here is poles apart from that."

    Helmed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is slated to release in April 2019.

    ALSO READ: Badla Movie Review: A Thrilling Revenge Which Keeps You On Your Toes Till The Last Frame

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue