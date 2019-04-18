Twitterati RIPS Kalank With Hilarious Memes! View The Funny Ones Here

Tabaah Ho Gaye

We guess the audience felt the true meaning of the term 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' when the movie started screening in front of them.

Tears Of Sadness

Just when you thought life was good, came Kalank.

But Where Is It?

The audience themselves became the 'tourch guy' while watching Kalank but still could no find any meaning in the movie.

Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First Zero and now Kalank #KalankReview — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 17, 2019

The Title Says It All

This user should be given the 'troll award' for being too accurate. So true, folks!

#kalank #KalankReview



Entire bollywood industry after seeing a big production movie flop: pic.twitter.com/X2ZwEYBzEk — Jay Salia (@JaySalia997) April 17, 2019

When Biggies Fall

It's shocking to see a big banner and star-studded movie fall to the ground this way, really!

Even Samwell Tarly Cried

We're sure even the Game of Thrones star Samwell Tarly would have cried the same way after watching Kalank.

Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019

Anything For Friendship

Only true friends like Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan can do something like this!

*Audience while going to watch Kalank* : Baaki sab first class hai



*Audience after watching Kalank* : sab ka sab third class hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2019

How Life Changes

For the audience in 2019, life is divided between 'Before Kalank and After Kalank'.