Twitterati RIPS Kalank With Hilarious Memes! View The Funny Ones Here
Even a star-studded movie such as Kalank hit the ground just a day after its release as it received bad reviews from every nook and corner and twitterati expressed their frustration after watching the movie and called it ''torturous'' and worse than Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero. Several memes on Kalank are doing the rounds on Twitter and we've collated the most funny ones for you to relish and laugh at. Check out the hilarious memes on Karan Johar's Kalank below...
|
Tabaah Ho Gaye
We guess the audience felt the true meaning of the term 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' when the movie started screening in front of them.
|
Tears Of Sadness
Just when you thought life was good, came Kalank.
|
But Where Is It?
The audience themselves became the 'tourch guy' while watching Kalank but still could no find any meaning in the movie.
|
The Title Says It All
This user should be given the 'troll award' for being too accurate. So true, folks!
|
When Biggies Fall
It's shocking to see a big banner and star-studded movie fall to the ground this way, really!
|
Even Samwell Tarly Cried
We're sure even the Game of Thrones star Samwell Tarly would have cried the same way after watching Kalank.
|
Anything For Friendship
Only true friends like Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan can do something like this!
|
How Life Changes
For the audience in 2019, life is divided between 'Before Kalank and After Kalank'.
