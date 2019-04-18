English
    Twitterati RIPS Kalank With Hilarious Memes! View The Funny Ones Here

    Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Kalank: Fans make fun of film; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Even a star-studded movie such as Kalank hit the ground just a day after its release as it received bad reviews from every nook and corner and twitterati expressed their frustration after watching the movie and called it ''torturous'' and worse than Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero. Several memes on Kalank are doing the rounds on Twitter and we've collated the most funny ones for you to relish and laugh at. Check out the hilarious memes on Karan Johar's Kalank below...

    Tabaah Ho Gaye

    We guess the audience felt the true meaning of the term 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' when the movie started screening in front of them.

    Tears Of Sadness

    Just when you thought life was good, came Kalank.

    But Where Is It?

    The audience themselves became the 'tourch guy' while watching Kalank but still could no find any meaning in the movie.

    The Title Says It All

    This user should be given the 'troll award' for being too accurate. So true, folks!

    When Biggies Fall

    It's shocking to see a big banner and star-studded movie fall to the ground this way, really!

    Even Samwell Tarly Cried

    We're sure even the Game of Thrones star Samwell Tarly would have cried the same way after watching Kalank.

    Anything For Friendship

    Only true friends like Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan can do something like this!

    How Life Changes

    For the audience in 2019, life is divided between 'Before Kalank and After Kalank'.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
