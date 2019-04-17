Kalank Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Multi-starrer

Bhavesh Punjabi @_BhaveshPunjabi

"Saw #Kalank and really enjoyed the film @Varun_dvn is superb asusual Entire team has done a great job including @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay @MadhuriDixit #AdityaRoyKapoor is GREAT 2nd part of the film is it's heart you won't be able to control ur emotions in it⭐⭐⭐⭐" [sic]

AHIR VIKRAM @ahir_belives3

"#kalank review .. Don't watch unless you want to sleep in the theatre." [sic]

Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS

"#Kalank Varun Dhawan , Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri performed well & Rest of the cast are poor . Screenplay is slow and duration too long to digest. Music is very weak . Direction is average ... Length of the movie is horrible. Could have made much better. RATINGS : ⭐⭐1/2." [sic]

Vishwas Paandya @VishwasPaandya

"#kalank is a magnificently mounted period drama with grand visuals and glorious performances! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 seem to surpass themselves with every film! @MadhuriDixit a class act #AdityaRoyKapur @sonakshisinha @kunalkemmu subtly excel Welldone #AbhishekVerman @karanjohar 👏." [sic]

GareeboKaRaees @GariboKa

"Already seen the movie, 2.5/5 slightly boring and predictable #Kalank. @karanjohar seen the movie . It's boring @Varun_dvn #Kalank." [sic]

mark manuel @markmanuel26:

"Just watched #Kalank. It's a saga of undying love and sacrifices. Powerful performances all around. The late #YashJohar must be smiling." [sic]

Sahrudh @SahrudhD

"@DharmaMovies #Kalank was AMAZING. I was absolutely thrilled after watching it tonight. It's going to be a blockbuster. Really fantastic. The world of Kalank is so enchanting." [sic]

Nishant Bhuse @nishantbhuse

"@Varun_dvn is gonna shock all with his intense performance #KALANK @aliaa08 it had to be you when it comes to play such complex characters like Roop @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi can't miss this one." [sic]

Aalz @Aaliya1X

"#Kalank is like a mix of Bewaafa and Hum dil de chuke sanam." [sic]

justiceforAsifa @roshanista

"That's been my take on #Kalank in general so far. It looks like an attempt to play #SLB but with half the genius. However, my views are based on the teasers. Hoping that the movie will have more to offer." [sic]