Kalank Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Multi-starrer
Finally, the D-day has arrived for Kalank and as the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha starrer arrives at the theatres today. We're here with the live audience movie review and here's what the early goers have to say about the film. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala and the film is made on the budget of Rs 80 crores.
So, before you book your tickets, have a look at the live tweets..
Bhavesh Punjabi @_BhaveshPunjabi
"Saw #Kalank and really enjoyed the film @Varun_dvn is superb asusual Entire team has done a great job including @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay @MadhuriDixit #AdityaRoyKapoor is GREAT 2nd part of the film is it's heart you won't be able to control ur emotions in it⭐⭐⭐⭐" [sic]
AHIR VIKRAM @ahir_belives3
"#kalank review .. Don't watch unless you want to sleep in the theatre." [sic]
Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS
"#Kalank Varun Dhawan , Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri performed well & Rest of the cast are poor . Screenplay is slow and duration too long to digest. Music is very weak . Direction is average ... Length of the movie is horrible. Could have made much better. RATINGS : ⭐⭐1/2." [sic]
Vishwas Paandya @VishwasPaandya
"#kalank is a magnificently mounted period drama with grand visuals and glorious performances! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 seem to surpass themselves with every film! @MadhuriDixit a class act #AdityaRoyKapur @sonakshisinha @kunalkemmu subtly excel Welldone #AbhishekVerman @karanjohar 👏." [sic]
GareeboKaRaees @GariboKa
"Already seen the movie, 2.5/5 slightly boring and predictable #Kalank. @karanjohar seen the movie . It's boring @Varun_dvn #Kalank." [sic]
mark manuel @markmanuel26:
"Just watched #Kalank. It's a saga of undying love and sacrifices. Powerful performances all around. The late #YashJohar must be smiling." [sic]
Sahrudh @SahrudhD
"@DharmaMovies #Kalank was AMAZING. I was absolutely thrilled after watching it tonight. It's going to be a blockbuster. Really fantastic. The world of Kalank is so enchanting." [sic]
Nishant Bhuse @nishantbhuse
"@Varun_dvn is gonna shock all with his intense performance #KALANK @aliaa08 it had to be you when it comes to play such complex characters like Roop @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi can't miss this one." [sic]
Aalz @Aaliya1X
"#Kalank is like a mix of Bewaafa and Hum dil de chuke sanam." [sic]
justiceforAsifa @roshanista
"That's been my take on #Kalank in general so far. It looks like an attempt to play #SLB but with half the genius. However, my views are based on the teasers. Hoping that the movie will have more to offer." [sic]
Going by the live audience review, it's pretty predictable that the film has managed to impress some of the audience, while some are left disappointed!
