WHAATT? Kalank's Plot Is Copied From The Book What the Body Remembers; Varun Dhawan REACTS!

Varun Reacts To Kalank Being Copied From The Book

When asked about the plot similarities, Varun told reporters, "I have not read that book, I haver no knowledge about that. But I don't think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that."

He Further Added..

The actor said there are several layers to the story which will be revealed only when the film releases. "Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do."

Varun Says 'Same Character Names' Could Be A Coincidence

Varun said having the same character names could be a coincidence. "I don't know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?"

Varun Also Reacted To Doing Stree 2

There were reports that Varun would be headlining the film, which originally featured Rajkummar Rao. When asked if he would be a part of Stree 2, the actor told reporters, "No, it's false."