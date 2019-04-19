Kalank's REAL BUDGET Is Out & It Will Leave You Shell-shocked; The Film Might Be A FLOP If...
Karan Johar's Kalank has failed to impress the critics as well as most of the audiences. When the trailer was released, each and everyone was in awe of the grandeur of the film. But do you really know the real budget of the film? Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Is it ₹ 110 cr? Or ₹ 140 cr? Or is it ₹ 160 cr?... There's tremendous speculation about the cost of #Kalank... Various numbers are floating on social media... Let's clear the doubt... The makers had officially shared the costing on the day of release: ₹ 150 cr [CoP + P&A]."
Kalak Might Flop If..
If the film fails to increase the number of footfalls during this weekend and as well as the upcoming weekdays! For the unversed, the film emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 and collected ₹ 21.60 cr on its opening day.
But.. On Its Second Day, Kalank Saw A Major Dip
Speaking of Kalank's second day collection, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Kalank has a fall on Day 2... A decline was on the cards, but the drop is much higher than expected... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 3 [#GoodFriday]... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 33.05 cr. India biz." [sic]
Kalank Is Performing Well At Overseas
"A midweek release [Wed], #Kalank opens well #Overseas... Wed total: $ 740k [₹ 5.14 cr]... North America: $ 270k UK: £ 141k Middle East: $ 115k Australia: A$ 128k, biggest opener of 2019," wrote Taran Adarsh.
Kalank To Be Another Thugs Of Hindostan?
For the uninitiated, many film exhibitors have admitted that they fear Kalank doesn't end up being yet another Thugs Of Hindostan. We wonder, if the film's collection doesn't get picked up in the upcoming days, it might be declared as a flop!
