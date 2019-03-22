Kalank New Song 'First Class' Is Out; Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Will Keep You Grooving To The Beat

The latest song of Kalank 'First Class' is out and Varun Dhawan and Kara Advani will keep you hooked to the beats and make you groove to its tunes. Varun and Kiara are filled with life and will make you want to jump up with enthusiasm. Their chemistry is for all to see and are a jodi to watch out for.

Watch the latest song of Kalank 'First Class' below...

It's such a cool track, right? We're sure this song is capable of pulling the audiences to the theatres and will be playing in loop on everyone's mobile phones. Both Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have upped their dancing skill and the song is a delight to watch.

Kalank, which is co-produced by Karan Johar, is a multi-starrer movie featuring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The period drama is directed by Abhishek Varman and is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

Kalank is made on a budget of Rs 80 crores and we're sure the movie will cross the returns on investment within the first week of its release itself. The Karan Johar productional is based during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

