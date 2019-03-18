Kalank First Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' Is Out: Alia Bhatt & Madhuri Dixit Look Spectacular

The first song of Kalank 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is out and Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit look nothing less than spectacular. The whole song and the visuals are larger than life and the music is upbeat which will make the audiences play it in loop and in return hit the theatres when the movie is out on April 19, 2019.

Watch the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' below!

It's such an amazing and soothing track, right? Madhuri Dixit never fails to entertain us with her dance moves and Alia Bhatt slays it with her innocent looks and dance too. Kalank is the most anticipated movie as of now and fans are eagerly waiting for more. This is one such rare movie where we'll get to see several stars on the silver screen at once and the audiences will not miss the opportunity.

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and the movie is co-produced by Karan Johar under his home production banner Dharma Productions.

