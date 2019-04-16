English
    Kalank Taps Instagram Influencers To Work With Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt

    By
    |

    The days of promoting a film through television and other live events are slowly fading away as the youth are rarely watching TV these days and the filmmakers of Kalank are thinking outside the box on how to catch the attention of the youth to make them hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. They've come up with a brilliant strategy and will team up with Instagram influencers and run a unique fan engagement initiative to woo the audience who spend most of their time online.

    Shikha Kapur, the CMO of Fox Star Studios opened up by saying to DNA, "We've partnered with FB and Instagram to run with this unique fan engagement initiative #CreateTogetherWithKalank. We know that millennial audiences identify very closely with a lot of content creators. We don't believe that it's a matter of attention deficit for these audiences. Getting the right collaborators helps us reach out in a fun way and in a message that's easier for them to relate to."

    Kalank Instagram Influencers Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt

    The sole aim of the initiative is to create millions of impressions and engagements on social media and keep up with the hype and buzz surrounding Kalank. Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions said, ''Kalank represents scale, grandeur and grace. Through this collaboration with Facebook, our film's message goes far and wide, especially the millennials, who can never have enough of the stars. We hope the movie's loved by everyone, too!"

    Sajid Nadiadwala believes online marketing is the future and opened up by saying, "The star cast of the film today definitely has a connect with their audience but partnering on #CreateTogetherWithKalank with Facebook and Instagram has made the reach of our film wider on the social media platforms. We are glad that the content created has engaged well with the fans worldwide. We are hoping to receive their love back this Wednesday."

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank varun dhawan
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

