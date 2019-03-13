Forget Kalank’s Teaser, These MEMES Featuring Alia Bhatt Have Taken Over The Internet!

Yesterday, the makers of Kalank dropped the teaser of the film and it received mixed response of audience. While some loved the every frame of the teaser, some compared it Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films! Meanwhile, an intense scene of Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt has taken the Internet by storm and netizens are coming up with own version of memes! Have a look..

When you are failed in an exam but then you come to know that your friend is failed too : pic.twitter.com/C93mcZCEnX — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 12, 2019

Going by the teaser, the film promises to take viewers on a journey of timeless love, emotions and turbulent relationships. The effortlessly beautiful teaser gives a sneak peek into the saga of love set in the 1940s in India and delves into the lives of six people- Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Alia Bhatt as Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.

The teaser also hints at hidden truths that are yet to be unfolded as communal tensions rise. It also features a city ready to burn, perhaps a reference to the film's setting, 1940s India.

The posters of the three men of 'Kalank' came out on March 7 and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (March 8).

The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film. Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17, this year.