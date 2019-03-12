Kalank Teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Starrer Looks Larger Than Life

Kalank Teaser Reaction: Alia Bhatt | Varun | Aditya Roy | Sanjay | Sonakshi | Madhuri | FilmiBeat

The teaser of Kalank is finally out and it looks spectacular and larger than life. Every scene looks like an art which is craftfully made and will leave you gasping for breath. The screen presence of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will keep you hooked all throughout the teaser and without a doubt, Kalank will be a blockbuster at the box office.

Watch the teaser of Kalank below!

It's such an amazing teaser, right? The audiences have been longing to watch a movie with so much calibre and Karan Johar has delivered it to them in a golden platter. Each scene is a delight to watch and imagine how much the movie will delight us when it's out. Karan Johar has come a long way as a filmmaker and everything he touches turns into gold.

Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

