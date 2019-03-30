English
    Kalank's Title Track Out Now - Arijit's Voice & Varun-Alia's Chemistry Will Leave You Spellbound

    Finally, the much awaited title track of Kalank is out and it's too soothing to miss! The song features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and the duo can be seen sharing romantic glances with each other and their chemistry looks just amazing! Needless to mention, it's Arijit Singh's voice that makes the song so soothing and you will end up watching it on loop. Watch it here...

    Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to Kalank's title track..

    Aditi Raval @aditiraval: "The chemistry is amazing... that intense look @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn ✨👌🏼 in love with #KalankTitleTrack." [sic]

    SHRISTI @arreyyaarr: "When the comment section of any song is filled with the Singer's name rather than the actor's, you know the singer is #ArijitSingh ❤." [sic]

    Anup Jalota @anupjalota: "Mesmerized with the Beautifully rendered & Deep lyrics of the #KalankTitleTrack that has infused a sense of Passion to everyone. The Stellar Presence of @MadhuriDixit, @aliaa08 & @Varun_dvn is making it more intriguing and enthralling ..Best Wishes to Team #Kalank." [sic]

    Mehak Verma@mehak__verma: "Zafar and Roop have my whole heart. The chemistry is magic.✨." [sic]

    Kalank, which also casts Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

    Read more about: kalank alia bhatt varun dhawan
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
