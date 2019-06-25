English
    Kalank To Be Released On Amazon Prime; Here's When You Can Watch This Movie On Digital Platform!

    Karan Johar's period drama 'Kalank' which boosted of a stellar star cast including names like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha hit the theatrical screens on July 17 this year. Touted to be one of the most anticipated films on this year, the film failed to live up to people's expectations and received flak for its weak and tiresome plot. The film under-performed at the box office as well.

    Now, the makers are all set to release this multistarrer on the online platform, Amazon Prime. For those who missed this movie in cinema halls, they can now watch it online from this date.

    Here's When Kalank Will Hit The Online Platform

    Karan Johar's Kalank will be premiering on Amazon Prime On July 1st, 2019. Folks, mark the date in your calendar right away!

    Karan Johar Took The Blame For Kalank's Failure At Box Office

    In an interview with DNA, he said, "To me, when Kalank fails, it is my failure. I'm the older one, I'm the wiser one. I'm the more knowledgeable person about what works and what doesn't. If the film has faltered, it is largely my responsibility and my blame. Of course, no one person can take the blame, but I choose to because I felt that the material was something I was aware of for not one year but 15 years."

    The Director Chose To Look At It As A Learning Experience

    He further added, "There are two ways I could have gone about this. I could have sunk in this failure or I could have questioned, ‘Why?' Or I could have said, ‘Why did this happen and let me learn from this.' Let this be a new 2.0 feeling where I am a lot more analytical. I am putting my projects through a lot more trials and tribulations before it is out there to an audience. When you fail and learn from it, that to me is a success. I will never look at Kalank as a failure. I will look at it as a success because it has taught me how not to fail like this."

    'Kalank Deserved Not To Do Well': Varun Dhawan

    Speaking about how the film's failure affected him, Varun Dhawan recently confessed, "It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like Kalank. It is a learning for me. I have processed it and learnt what I had to from it and (I am taking it in stride).

    Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through a failure and it had to affect me. If it did not affect me, it would mean I don't love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me."

    Alia Bhatt Too Opened Up About The Film's Dismal Performance

    "I am not going to analyse anything because I think that that's something that is not required. Janta ki adalat sabse badi adalat hoti hai (the audience's verdict is the most important). When the audience does not accept a film then the film should not do well. That's just the way it is. We must accept things and try and make sure they're not disappointed the next time."

    Kalank Movie Review: Not Love, It's The Weak Story Which Ends Up As A Bane!

