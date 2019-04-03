English
    Kalank Trailer: The Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Dutt Starrer Looks Magical

    Kalank Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan | Aditya Roy | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Madhuri | FilmiBeat

    The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year Kalank is finally out and it looks absolutely magical, spectacular and larger than life. Each scene looks like it's craftfully made and will leave you gasping for breath. The trailer will keep you hooked all throughout and Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur's screen presence is the one to watch out for.

    Watch the trailer of Kalank below...

    It's such an amazing trailer, right? Kalank has received lots of positive reviews from Twitterati when the teaser was out last month and we're sure they're gonna love watching the trailer as well. The audiences will cherish the star studded movie and it'll surely end up being a blockbuster at the box office.

    Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. Karan Johar has come a long way as a filmmaker and everything he touches turns into gold.

    Kalank

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
