English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kalank Trailer Out; Receives MIXED Reactions From The Netizens!

    By
    |

    Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar starrer Kalank is out and the film has been garnering mixed reactions from the netizens! The film which stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is all set to release on April 17, 2019. Have a look at how netizens are reacting to this multi-starrer trailer.

    A D E E M @adeemd

    Haven't seen anything so intense in such a long time. This film is going to be epic and within 2 seconds @kritisanon grabbed my attention. Can't wait for her song to be out #kalanktrailer [sic]

    Anshul गुप्ता @niSHULk_opinion

    Except #AdityaRoyKapur everyone looks he/she is trying too hard. Subtle kuch nahi hota tha 1940s mein, sab kuch loud. And, why everyone's dialogue delivery seems off, no one is looking natural like they do generally. Very Dull. Didn't like it at all #KalankTrailer [sic]

    I am NOT a boy @ishab26

    "The #KalankTrailer totally matched my already uber high expectations.Everything about it is AMAZING.I am freaking out right now.This trailer has won a big big time. @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit #AdityaRoyKapur." [sic]

    Rishabh @Rishabh5654

    "Hahaha.. Someone explain who has bigger role? Madhuri Dixit or Kunal Khemu? I'm confused 😛 #KalankTrailer." [sic]

    A~ @ankitaranipanda

    "its juat that why i'm feeling like watching a sanjay leela bhansali film?! only me?! #KalankTrailer" [sic]

    Mimansa Shekhar @mimansashekhar

    "This is seriously NOT the story what I thought after its teaser. Thank god for this trailer. It's so much better. And gawd, everything is so painting-like, even the actors!! Hope #Kalank is worth a watch! #KalankTrailer just got brownie points!" [sic]

    Sharad @OmgSharad

    "Every time I see something Kalank related my appreciation for SLB increases even more. No one can narrate and present songs, trailers, visuals like him. He does an exceptional job at choosing the perfect scenes to put in a trailer. It's like a poetry! #KalankTrailer." [sic]

    Rudro Tahsin @Rudrotahsin

    "@karanjohar is too much frustrated in his life. Holy fuck, his brain always strucks in Triangle love and extramarital love. Student of the year, Ae dil hae muskil,kuch kuch hota hai, kabhi alvida na kehna and many more. Watched #Kalanktrailer and it looks same." [sic]

    MOST READ: Kriti Sanon MIFFED With Kartik Aaryan?

    Read more about: kalank
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue