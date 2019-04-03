Kalank Trailer Out; Receives MIXED Reactions From The Netizens!

A D E E M @adeemd

Haven't seen anything so intense in such a long time. This film is going to be epic and within 2 seconds @kritisanon grabbed my attention. Can't wait for her song to be out #kalanktrailer [sic]

Anshul गुप्ता @niSHULk_opinion

Except #AdityaRoyKapur everyone looks he/she is trying too hard. Subtle kuch nahi hota tha 1940s mein, sab kuch loud. And, why everyone's dialogue delivery seems off, no one is looking natural like they do generally. Very Dull. Didn't like it at all #KalankTrailer [sic]

I am NOT a boy @ishab26

"The #KalankTrailer totally matched my already uber high expectations.Everything about it is AMAZING.I am freaking out right now.This trailer has won a big big time. @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit #AdityaRoyKapur." [sic]

Rishabh @Rishabh5654

"Hahaha.. Someone explain who has bigger role? Madhuri Dixit or Kunal Khemu? I'm confused 😛 #KalankTrailer." [sic]

A~ @ankitaranipanda

"its juat that why i'm feeling like watching a sanjay leela bhansali film?! only me?! #KalankTrailer" [sic]

Mimansa Shekhar @mimansashekhar

"This is seriously NOT the story what I thought after its teaser. Thank god for this trailer. It's so much better. And gawd, everything is so painting-like, even the actors!! Hope #Kalank is worth a watch! #KalankTrailer just got brownie points!" [sic]

Sharad @OmgSharad

"Every time I see something Kalank related my appreciation for SLB increases even more. No one can narrate and present songs, trailers, visuals like him. He does an exceptional job at choosing the perfect scenes to put in a trailer. It's like a poetry! #KalankTrailer." [sic]

Rudro Tahsin @Rudrotahsin

"@karanjohar is too much frustrated in his life. Holy fuck, his brain always strucks in Triangle love and extramarital love. Student of the year, Ae dil hae muskil,kuch kuch hota hai, kabhi alvida na kehna and many more. Watched #Kalanktrailer and it looks same." [sic]