Kalank: Varun Dhawan REVEALS He Shot The 'Bullfight' Action Scene Without A Body Double!

    While we have seen Varun Dhawan play fun-filled, lover-boy characters in the past, the young lad is stepping out of his comfort zone for Abhishek Verman's period drama 'Kalank'. The actor left everyone impressed with his chiselled physique and a hint of his 'action' sequences in the film's teaser.

    Recently while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Varun opened up about playing the role of Zafar in the film and also got candid about his action sequences.

    The Bullfight Action Sequence Was Shot Over 8 Days

    Speaking about how he beefed up his physique, Varun said, "I moved into a hotel in Goregaon to save time and since I had suffered a knee injury and hamstring tear at the time, I had physios visiting me daily. But I still managed to continue with my twice-a-day training session at the hotel and in the make-shift gym on the set with my trainer Prashant Sawant."

    Here's How Sanjay Reacted To Varun's Character Poster

    "When the poster came out, Sanjay sir called me up to say that these are the kind of characters I should play. He also said he's happy to see me all grown up."

    Varun Wanted A Body Double For That Sequence

    The actor told the daily he had asked Abhishek Varman, for a body double as he didn't want to get hurt which would've held up his other shoots but got no response.

    How Abhishek Fooled Him Into Shooting Without A Body Double

    "Later, I learnt that he had told Sham Kaushal ji (action director) that he wanted me to do every stunt myself and instructed him to put me through the wringer, banging me against the wall and throwing me off a height."

    Playing Zafar Has Made Him A Tougher Guy

    "The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk," revealing that a colosseum was built for the bullfight scene."

    Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
