Kalki Koechlin Confirms Pregnancy With Boyfriend Guy Hershberg

According to media reports, Made In Heaven actress Kalki Koechlin recently confirmed she's pregnant with her first child. She is apparently five months pregnant and is due in December.

According to a report in HT Brunch, the actor is pregnant with her first child with her Israeli classical pianist-boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Reportedly, she revealed how the sense of motherhood is gradually starting to affect her. The Dev D actress also stated how she now sees her career less as a race but more as something to nurture herself with.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," HT Brunch quoted her as saying.

Kalki was briefly married to director Anurag Kashyap (2011-2015). She stated that she already feels a change in her, and added that she has learnt to be patient. Reports say the actress will be opting for a water birth in Goa.

It is being said that Kalki was also born through the process of water birthing, which is why she has opted for the same method to give birth. Excitingly, the actor has also decided on a name for her little one, and it will be gender neutral.

Last seen in the ZEE5 original web series Bhram, Kalki had recently made her Tamil debut with Nerkonda Parvai, by featuring in an EDM song titled Kaalam. She is currently prepping for another web series.